No Camping Ep. 5: Esports in high school

As esports grow in popularity, organizations such as Generation Esports and PlayVS work to implement esports into a high school setting. Join hosts David Su and Sean Liuli as they interview Ben Gerber, a freshman in high school that competes in the High School Esports league for his school. They explore the experience of competing as a student and the perks and challenges that come with it.

