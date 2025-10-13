Proposition 50 authorizes changes to California’s congressional maps

Claire Kornberg A member of Indivisible Mid-Peninsula sits at a booth at the Belmont Farmers Market, looking to bring awareness and encourage voting for Proposition 50. This is just one of the many ways the Democratic Party of California is canvassing for Proposition 50. “We speak often on public forums. That’s probably the biggest thing we do. There are a lot of grassroots groups knocking on doors, texting, and making phone calls. There are mailers going out and money is being raised,” said Diane Papan, an assembly member in the California State Assembly.

Known as the Election Rigging Response Act, Proposition 50 aims to return the power of redistricting the congressional map from the Citizens Redistricting Commission (CRC) to the state Legislature in hopes of flipping as many as five congressional seats to the Democratic Party.

First proposed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Proposition 50 is a direct response to the Republican power grab orchestrated by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the state of Texas, according to the California Democratic Party. This power grab, which proposes flipping five congressional seats to the Republican Party, prompted a reaction from California legislators to “level the playing field” until 2030.

“Prop. 50 is changing the district boundaries mid-cycle. We usually do it every 10 years, and this allows a constitutional amendment and some new maps to be adopted by the voters mid-cycle. There are changes to about five districts in total,” said Diane Papan, an assembly member in the California State Assembly.

Previously, the California congressional map was changed every 10 years following the decennial census. If Proposition 50 passes, the new congressional districts would disregard population size, opting for a map that favors the Democratic Party until 2030. This, however, is worrisome for some Republicans, as it would decrease their representation in Congress from nine seats to at least four.

“It is possible that the Republican Party could lose another five seats at the state level, which means we essentially have moved the state even further into one-party rule. We will go from being a minority to being an even smaller minority with no voice to influence state policy going forward,” said Daniel Torunian, the first vice chair for the San Mateo County Republican Party (SM GOP).

The goal of Proposition 50 is not to create a one-party state, but rather to respond to the redistricting occurring in Texas at the national level. While many Democrats believe that this is a necessary step to preserve democracy, Torunian believes that California should not be responding in such a way, as, unlike Texas, there is a commission in charge of redistricting.

“My colleagues on the SM GOP and I would say two wrongs don’t make a right. The situation in Texas is completely different because it is within the authority of the state Legislature. There’s no state constitution prohibiting redistricting. Here, we have a state constitution and a body that is supposed to deal with redistricting,” Torunian said.

Although the California Legislature currently cannot make changes to the congressional map, Proposition 50 plans to change that, proposing a temporary constitutional amendment that will remain in effect until 2030. Following the deadline, the power of redistricting will be automatically returned to the CRC.

“There’s a short time frame on Prop. 50. We’ll take the 2030 census, which will then be considered by the Independent Commission, just like it was before,” Papan said.

The short time frame in mind is just under five years; however, within this period, there will be multiple elections, including the 2026 midterm elections, in which the composition of Congress will be decided, according to the U.S. Vote Foundation.

For Torunian, he believes that Proposition 50 is merely a way to further solidify Democratic control within the 2026 midterm elections, winning it as a result of a formula and not merit.

“This is just wrong. Ultimately, elections should be won not based on some formula of redistricting. Elections should be won based on the strength of the candidate, and that candidate’s policies, values, and beliefs,” Torunian said.

Another way elections can be won is through campaigning and advertising, whether that means knocking on doors or handing out leaflets at a local supermarket. For one Carlmont High School student, he said he is doing all of the above.

“So, for the California High School Democrats (CAHSD), we’re doing a bunch of canvassing, knocking on doors, and phone banking. We’re calling people to let them know about Prop. 50 and how it affects them as a young person and a person of California,” said Ethan Ty, a junior at Carlmont High School and the Bay Area director of CAHSD.

Although canvassing is a crucial part of elections, for the California Statewide Special Election on Nov. 4, 2025 — when voters will vote yes or no on Proposition 50 — it is not about flipping people’s votes but rather about getting them to vote, according to Papan.

“This is a real voter turnout election. We’re not really spending a whole lot of time converting people. People are pretty aware, and if they’re turning out to vote, they’re more than likely going to turn out to vote in our favor. It’s a numbers game more than anything else,” Papan said.

Campaigning and advertising for Proposition 50 is not cheap, as the proposition has collected over $200 million, according to NBC Bay Area. Used both for and against the proposition, the money spent on this campaign has made it one of the most expensive campaigns in California history. For Cathy Jordan, a Belmont City Council member, however, the cost is worth it, as saving democracy, in priceless in her eyes.

“You can’t put a price tag on saving our democracy. It’s critical. It’s what our country was founded on. It’s how we have fair elections and the freedom to disagree, but that’s been taken away, and I don’t think you can put a price tag on that,” Jordan said.

Jordan also believes that the millions being poured into Proposition 50 are so important in light of the health care budget cuts, which have affected communities across California.

“Passing Prop. 50 and allowing our representatives to have a voice in Congress is how we can fight back and really protect the communities that rely on us from day to day,” Jordan said.

Throughout his second term, President Trump has made many major federal budget cuts. In San Mateo County alone, two of three Planned Parenthood clinics have been closed as a result of not getting enough federal funding. Papan believes that it is important for California to pass Proposition 50, as it will not only protect democracy but also bring a balance of power to the country.

“It is important for California to step up to the plate and try to make sure that the balance of power is not artificial. What is happening in Texas makes the count in Congress artificial,” Papan said.