Quarantine Life Ep 4: A Valorant effort

In this episode of Quarantine Life, Preston goes over what he spends a lot of his time doing during this time, video games. He features a collection of clips with his friends and whether its a death or a clutch, he still has a lot of fun with them!

Music:

Midnight lover by ROFEU https://soundcloud.com/ruslan-delion

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/rofeu-midnight-lover

Music promoted by Audio https://youtu.be/zEkE5zd1QM0

Friends:

Nicholas: Blue

Andrew: Red