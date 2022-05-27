Scotsland Fair Gallery
At the Scotsland fair, clubs and other school groups at Carlmont organized fun performances and activities for students and staff to enjoy. The assembly hasn’t been held in two years due to COVID-19, but it returned this year. Booths were set up along the sides of the football field, displaying a variety of activities such as face painting, temporary tattoos, tote bag painting, and water gun fights. Later, students gathered at the bleachers to watch performances from Carlmont’s cheer team, drumline, Swing Club, choirs, and dance team.
