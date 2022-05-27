Scotsland Fair Gallery

Gallery | 9 Photos Adelaide Reinshagen Carlmont Swing Club dances to a piece choreographed by the club’s president Marlo Lewis. The students dance to 'Dear Future Husband' by Megan Trainor. “It took us a really long time and five people to choreograph the entire dance, but I think it paid off and turned out really well,” Marlo Lewis said.

At the Scotsland fair, clubs and other school groups at Carlmont organized fun performances and activities for students and staff to enjoy. The assembly hasn’t been held in two years due to COVID-19, but it returned this year. Booths were set up along the sides of the football field, displaying a variety of activities such as face painting, temporary tattoos, tote bag painting, and water gun fights. Later, students gathered at the bleachers to watch performances from Carlmont’s cheer team, drumline, Swing Club, choirs, and dance team.