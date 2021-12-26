‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes a new fan favorite

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” is the third movie in the trilogy that stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” had a record-breaking opening weekend, making $253 million in the box office. Naturally, I went to go see it last Friday on opening night, and I was blown away.

Before I go into my thoughts on the movie, I want to preface by suggesting you watch all of the movies in the Spider-Man franchise as well as “Avengers: Endgame” prior to watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

As a Marvel enthusiast, who isn’t a big fan of Spider-Man, I was shocked at how much I enjoyed this movie. The actors played their parts to a tee, the plot was super intriguing, and the ending opened many doors for a fourth movie.

Tom Holland starred as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned, and they performed their roles beautifully. I celebrated with them, laughed during happy moments, and most definitely shed tears when they started crying. The whole cast of the movie made me feel like I was a part of their lives and like I was going through the same things they were.

Marisa Tomei’s performance also stood out to me. She embraced her role of Aunt May and did an excellent job portraying her character as Parker’s loving mother figure.

Marvel movies are notorious for being longer than the average movie, so I knew the ending wouldn’t come very fast. Although, numerous times during the movie, I felt like I could see how the movie would end. However, Spider-Man never let me down. There were so many plot twists that I didn’t see coming and kept me on my toes for all 2 hours and 28 minutes of the film.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is a threequel and has been rumored to be the final film of the Spider-Man trilogy staring Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon. Now that I’ve learned the rumors are fake, I realized how perfect the ending is. The movie’s final scene reveals a new storyline for Parker and how his life will be different in the next movie.

The only critique I had was that it didn’t feel like the characters entirely resolved conflict from the previous movie in the trilogy. At the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Mysterio exposes Spider-Man’s identity to the world and frames him as the enemy.

However, in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Parker was only briefly taken to jail and had a meeting with a lawyer about his charges. I would’ve loved to see more of what it was like for Parker to go out in public and face more backlash from strangers before going to Doctor Strange.

Overall, I still absolutely loved the movie and would easily see it again in theaters. Despite not being a Spider-Man fan, the film is definitely in my top 10 favorite Marvel movies.