Spring Fest blooms in Belmont

Shreya Parmar Shoppers browse freshly baked treats at the stand of Made Out of Dough, a local bakery. The event brought together local vendors, food, and families for a sunny community celebration.

Face painting, handcrafted toffee, permanent jewelry, and the smell of freshly baked goods filled Twin Pines Park on April 5 as Belmont’s first-ever Spring Fest brought together small businesses in a celebration of creativity and connection.

Organized by local bakery Made Out of Dough in collaboration with Belmont Parks and Recreation, the event featured vendors from across the Bay Area, offering everything from handcrafted treats to jewelry.

“This is everyone’s life’s work. It’s their joy,” said Cristal Cayco of Made Out of Dough. “We just want people to enjoy the day and see what the Bay Area has to offer.”

The event was created out of a desire to bring community and support small businesses. According to Spencer Schulz, a recreation specialist for the City of Belmont, the owners of Made Out of Dough met with city staff multiple times to coordinate logistics like custodial services, security, and booth placements.

The festival brought together vendors selling handmade candles, face painting services, baked goods, jewelry, beer, and more. Families wandered the lawn enjoying free samples, live demonstrations, and shopping opportunities — all under sunny skies and a mellow vibe.

“We’re local, and we love supporting other local businesses,” said Dana Langley, co-owner of Sugar Butter Love, a San Mateo-based toffee and brittle company run by her and her sister, Christine Langley. “There’s such a great network of people here — it’s fabulous.”

Organizers and vendors alike emphasized how meaningful these events are for both business visibility and personal connections. “It’s just community,” Cayco said. “It’s culture. We’ve seen our customers grow — people who were pregnant are now walking by with their babies.”

While the event had one or two complaints about advertising, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive. “People are happy. They hope we do it again next year,” Schulz said. “If you’re into candles, arts and crafts, or desserts, this is the event to be at.”

The collaboration between the City of Belmont and Made Out of Dough is part of a larger pattern of community-driven events that support local makers. The bakery itself partners with other small businesses to craft its goods, and events like Spring Fest extend that mission to a broader platform.

This isn’t the first community market Made Out of Dough has participated in — they’ve been part of larger events in nearby San Carlos as well. However, Belmont’s Spring Fest was their first time leading an event. The hope is that this event will grow in the years to come, becoming a recurring tradition.

“We’d love to bring more people out next year,” Cayco said. “There are still so many small businesses people haven’t discovered yet.”

As the event came to a close, families left Twin Pines Park with bags of handmade goods, sweet treats, and memories of a relaxed, community-focused event. For vendors and visitors alike, Spring Fest offered more than just a marketplace — it was a chance to discover and celebrate local talent.