Belmont’s Holiday Craft Fair ties community together

Jiya Venkatesh The Holiday Craft Fair presents a cozy atmosphere in the Twin Pines Lodge. There were estimated to be around 75 vendors at the event. “The fair is a great way to bring the community together. We have people of all ages and backgrounds, and it gets everyone in the holiday spirit,” said Carina Cortes, Parks and Recreation Director.

The air filled with festive cheer as the Belmont community gathered at Twin Pines Park for the much anticipated Holiday Craft Fair on Nov. 23. Twinkling lights and the sounds of carolers set the tone as the park transformed into a lively winter marketplace.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local artisans, small business owners, and residents mingled in the cozy spaces of the Senior and Community Center, Lodge, Manor, and Cottage.

The craft fair has become a key space for hobbyists and entrepreneurs to share their passion and products with the local community. For Natalie Salvato, a hobbyist who sold her crafts for the first time after over 30 years of crafting, it was a long-awaited opportunity to connect with others.

“Having these kinds of events where the community sees what’s going on is beneficial for everybody’s mental health,” she said.

Similarly, Elena Sapzhnikova, a software engineer, finds joy in crocheting as a way to switch up her regular routine. “It’s great to take a break from my day job and just enjoy crocheting as a hobby,” she said.

Beyond hobbyists, the craft fair was a vibrant space for small business owners looking to establish their brands and build connections.

The craft industry is on the rise, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028. U.S. retail sales of arts and crafts have increased over ten years, reaching a high of $1.17 billion in 2020.

As more people turn to handmade goods and personalized items, these local events have become an essential part of small businesses’ strategies for growth and visibility.

For Vasanti Balam, a former HR technology professional and seasoned food blogger, these markets are a great way to promote her unique savory peanut butter, from her food brand D’lish.

“Holiday markets or pop-up markets give you a good feel for how your product is received,” she said. “People’s responses are real-time—you catch their feedback instantly, and it helps shape what comes next.”

Balam shared a booth with her longtime friend, Perinaz Avari, the founder of Simply Bhonu, a brand that brings authentic Indian spice mixes to a broader audience.

“These community markets are much more wholesome. It allows me to explain what makes my product special, and when people understand what they’re paying for, the price becomes less of a barrier,” Avari said.

With a background in corporate catering and the hotel industry, Avari’s goal is to introduce authentic Indian flavors in a way that resonates with people.

For Jared Nash of Nash Bakes, being out at the craft fair offered an opportunity to connect with customers in person. “Talking to people and letting them sample the cheesecake really helps build a loyal customer base. There’s been a steady flow of people, and the sales have been great so far,” he said.

The event also attracted a diverse group of specialty artisans and artists. Mallory Whisenhunt, an illustrator and graphic designer, sold prints of her linocut art as gift cards and stickers. “It’s great to see artists come together and for people to support small businesses during the holidays,” she said.

Matt Steinborn, a mental health professional, uses pottery as a creative and therapeutic outlet. He started his business, Mountain Stone Pottery, out of his passion for ceramics.

“Pottery has been a great way to practice mindfulness—it’s taught me to let go of the outcome and just enjoy creating,” Steinborn said. “The unpredictable results from kiln firing make every piece unique and exciting.”

Similarly, for Judy Cronin, ceramics have been a lifelong hobby. “I started when my kids were young, and now they’re in their 30s and 40s, but it’s always been something I’ve enjoyed,” she said. “It’s very rewarding when people come back year after year and say, ‘I bought from you last year.’”

Sonny Mencher, a retiree and photographer, used the fair to connect with visitors and share his work. “Since retiring, I’ve become more serious about my photography, and the craft fair is a great way to share that with the community,” he said. “It’s always nice to talk to people about where a photo was taken and hear their thoughts on it.”

The event also saw strong participation from younger members of the community. Shyla and Anaiya Gupta, two sisters, used their handmade creations to fund charitable initiatives with their brand, Ana ‘N Shy. “We’ve pledged to fund the education of two girls, one in India and one in Sierra Leone, while also feeding 70 schoolchildren for an entire year,” Shyla Gupta said. Their booth featured various unique items, with 50% of proceeds directly supporting their cause.

Booth space at a craft fair typically costs between $200 and $300, with some fairs charging a percentage of sales. However, the Belmont Craft Fair, hosting 100 tables available for vendors to book, offered prices as low as $40 to set up a booth.



Mariana Cachia, the owner of Earthside Co., a local candle brand, praised the event’s organization. “The event is really well run, and it’s easy to load and unload,” Cachia said. Initially starting her business before the pandemic, Cachia says, “It slowed down, definitely since COVID. But even then, people were still very focused on shopping small, which helped keep my business going.”

With a growing trend of entrepreneurship, particularly since 2020, many Americans have embraced the opportunity to start their own businesses. Since the end of 2020, over 19 million new applications have been filed to start new businesses.

“I usually make back the price of the table within an hour. This has been much better than I expected,” said Hermelinda Codding, a master’s student at San Jose State University. “The event is really well-organized, and it’s been a great experience interacting with people,” she said.

However, the event’s success has created challenges for vendors hoping to secure a spot. With affordable vendor fees and growing interest, tables at the craft fair sold out within an hour of being posted online.

Regardless, many vendors echoed the same sentiments on the fairs’ effective organization.



“Corey, the organizer, is absolutely lovely. I volunteer at the senior center and often work with her—she’s so helpful and kind,” Codding said.

Parks and Recreation Director Carina Cortes expressed her admiration for the local talent. “I’m so impressed by everyone’s talents, what they’re able to make. Seeing the community gathered here today really creates a holiday atmosphere,” she said.