Stanford Blood Center launches Warriors ticket raffle for blood donations

Jiya Venkatesh The Stanford Blood Center (SBC) in Mountain View remains operational until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. There are four SBC donation centers, but there are also services for mobile drives. “When I was in my twenties the blood draw people came by my work saying how having available blood could save lives, so I tried it,” said Mary Beth Gray, a donor at SBC.

The Stanford Blood Center (SBC) is launching a new opportunity for blood donors to stand a chance to win two tickets to see the Golden State Warriors play against the Denver Nuggets in March 2025.

Individuals who donate blood between March 1 and March 31 will be automatically entered into a raffle to win. This initiative is part of SBC’s ongoing efforts to encourage blood donations and support local patients in need.

“We provide these incentives because the donors are offering such an amazing gift. If we can do something for them, we want to do it as a thank you,” said SBC Blood Bank Technician Eileen Feruzzi Telleria. “The patients who receive the blood and their families would want it done too.”

The SBC also operates a Donor Loyalty Program, where donors accumulate points with each donation. These points can be redeemed online for apparel, accessories, and other merchandise.

“We expanded these programs because the practice has become more popular among other blood centers too,” Telleria said.

Similarly, ImpactLife has established a “Donor for Life” rewards program to recognize and reward frequent donors. The American Red Cross also offers promotions such as gift cards or merchandise to donors during certain periods.

Other mobilization programs include mobile blood centers and blood drives hosted at schools and offices. At Carlmont, the Associated Student Body (ASB) holds a blood drive every semester.

Despite these incentives and initiatives, some individuals hesitate to donate blood due to concerns about needles, time constraints, or lack of awareness.

Rishik Badhakia, a longtime donor at SBC, said, “I think a lot of people get bogged down by life, and a lack of time and awareness contributes significantly to the fact that they don’t donate.”

Mary Beth Gray is another dedicated donor.

“It takes some real planning and commitment to donate. It is much easier to choose to avoid it,” Gray said. “I believe it’s a wonderful gift to donate blood. But it is a gift. So if someone chooses not to give that gift, that’s their right.”

However, both Badhakia and Gray agree on the value of blood donation.

“I’ve been donating for the last 10 or 15 years now. Stanford showed up in this mobile donor at my company, and that’s the first time I tried. And then from that onwards, I just keep donating,” Badhakia said.

Telleria noted that the initial apprehensions of donating blood often fade.

“Honestly, once people donate the first time and get over the fear, they just keep coming back,” Telleria said.

Although morals often incentivize donors, some people are especially motivated to donate when seasonal promotions are offered.

“ When she realized it was as simple as it was, she decided she was coming back. — Eileen Feruzzi Telleria

“We had someone who came in, completely terrified, just because her 12-year-old daughter wanted to go to one of the concerts in a raffle,” Telleria said. “The mom was really nervous and wasn’t sure what to expect. When she realized it was as simple as it was, she decided she was coming back.”

According to Red Cross, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood each year, which is about 3% of the age-eligible population.

“It’s pretty wonderful to be able to give life, right, in all sorts of ways,” Telleria said. “It may not save a life, but it will extend it. Sometimes, it just allows hours for that person to be with their family. It will give hope.”