Students and staff ponder if it is time to return to in-person learning

In order to return to in-person learning, many believe the benefits must outweigh the risks.

On March 13, it will be one year since Carlmont students’ lives changed. One year since life has felt what was previously normal. One year since many Carlmont students set foot in a classroom.

Since mid-March of 2020, Carlmont has shifted to distance learning. Students are learning remotely and have not returned to in-person learning since. Now, with San Mateo County recently moving into the Red Tier, returning to school is a possibility.

A few days ago, SUHSD announced that in-person instruction might resume on April 5, 2021. Now, students, families, teachers, and staff are left deciding whether they feel ready and safe to return.

A significant factor determining opinions on returning to school is vaccination progress. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 68 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

Doctor Tyler Kochel, a biotechnology teacher at Carlmont, expressed his opinion on vaccination.

“I would prefer to get vaccinated before returning to in-person school. Fortunately, educators are getting vaccines now. We’d still need to wear masks, use shields, and keep distance, “ Kochel said. “While having all students vaccinated would be great, I do not think it is necessary to have 100% vaccinated. Herd immunity should kick-in at high vaccination percentages, but it is unknown what that threshold is at this point.”

Michelle Meskin, a sophomore, had a similar perspective.

“I do feel comfortable returning to school without a vaccine because everyone in my home has already been vaccinated so I know they are safe. I would say that people who have family members who are more susceptible should wait till they are vaccinated in case of a breakout in school. Also, if a student has any health problems, those students should either wait to be vaccinated before returning or just remain online, just in case a breakout did occur,” Meskin said.

In contrast, a SUHSD staff member, who has asked to remain anonymous according to Carlmont Media’s anonymous sourcing policy, had a polar opposite opinion.

“I would prefer to wait until all students and all staff has been vaccinated before we return,” Doe said.

Another challenge regarding in-person learning is that not all students may feel comfortable or be allowed to return. As a result, teachers and students will likely still be using Zoom, even in-person.

“I do not think we should return to in-person learning if we will still be using Zoom. It’s already hard enough to hear and be understood on Zoom. How will teachers and students make themselves heard and understood while wearing double masks, which is the new guideline or recommendation,” a SUHSD staff member said.

Kochel described a positive perspective on in-person instruction.

“With some students in the classroom and all students using Zoom, there will be some benefits. In-person students will still need to wear masks and socially distance, but it will be easier to ask questions, and it will be nice to see students’ faces,” Kochel said.

Meskin shared her final thoughts on the topic.

“I don’t want there to be an outbreak because we really don’t know how safe some people are. Some could be traveling, not taking COVID-19 seriously, or just have no regard for others. Don’t get me wrong, I want to go back to school, but I don’t want to put people’s lives at risk; you don’t know if someone lives with an elder or someone more susceptible,” Meskin said.