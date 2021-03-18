Returning to school: the good, the bad, and the ugly

Every morning, Carlmont students wake up and start to get ready for their online classes. While some may have a set morning routine, other students barely get out of their bed. Minutes before class starts sharply at 8:30 a.m., they grab their computer from the side of their bed and log onto class without moving. This method of online school has been the norm for many due to the ease of access, rather than putting effort into getting ready for in-person school. Andrew Benet, a sophomore, said, "Sometimes, I've been waking up an hour before class and stay in bed for the next 40-50 minutes right before class starts, laying in bed and setting the alarm right before class starts. It's much easier than when we had in-person school."