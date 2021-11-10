Students hesitate to dive into swim unit

Swimming is often perceived as a relaxing getaway from the chaos of life. When it is inserted into an educational environment, however, opinions tend to change. The swimming unit has recently been re-implemented at Carlmont High School, and students’ overall sentiments toward it are not favorable.

“In general, the swim unit just really isn’t enjoyable. We end up being soaked all day, and it’s just really inconvenient for students,” said Priya Khosla, a sophomore.

According to the California Department of Education, the swim unit in physical education (PE) class is a California state requirement and lasts one quarter. But according to Hydro Pursuit, some schools don’t require swimming because of specific logistical issues. Carlmont High School happens to be one of the schools that can support requiring a swim unit.

“I think the PE swim unit is amazing, and the effects on the students are awesome. Kids leave the unit learning how to swim or to improve their swimming,” PE teacher Ame Secrist said.

According to Bear Paddle, “swimming doesn’t just teach your kids about proper water safety and get them exercising – it also helps them do better in school.” A required swim unit may not be favored by all, but as Secrist noted, it can have benefits.

“Swimming is a life skill, and [P.E. teachers] believe it’s super important that everybody learns how to swim… we get them to a point where they’re able to have important survival skills,” Secrist said, adding that swimming teaches adolescents about situational awareness and the importance of their surroundings.

When describing their dislike of the swim unit, they often cite its inconvenience; to them, smelling like chlorine and going through the hassle of changing, swimming, showering, and changing again isn’t ideal. Khosla pointed out that the circumstances of the sophomores’ swim unit make it less enjoyable.

“When us sophomores swim, it’s really unpleasant. We have to go during the rainy season… the water is really cold since the pool isn’t heated. To add to that, it’s freezing when we come out,” Khosla said.

It’s currently the sophomores’ turn to swim, whereas the freshman swim unit will occur in the spring. Although its start date is months away, freshmen are already having reservations about diving into the unit.

“I’m dreading swimming in front of people my age. It’s embarrassing,” freshman Cassandra Colaizzi said. “I don’t want to do this and would gladly skip this unit.”