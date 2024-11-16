Students weigh the benefits of Middle College

Sumehra Esguerra Cañada College’s Middle College flyer displays important details for students looking to apply. After its applications process for the Fall 2025 semester opened on Nov. 1, sophomores and juniors are now able to start applying for Middle College.

As Cañada’s Middle College opens its applications for Sequoia High School Union District (SUHSD) sophomores and juniors, many students consider new paths for their educational careers.

Middle College is a program offered by Cañada College that allows students to gain college credits while reaching their high school graduation requirements.

“Our students graduate with 40-50 credits that they use towards their college, saving them time and money,” said Stephen Redmond, Executive Director of Middle College.

This is a major benefit for many students who want to get ahead of their General Education (GE) credits for college graduation requirements.

“I entered college with 65 credits, which boosted me to junior standing. Even though it’s only my second year, I get priority registration because of how many units I have,” said Kylie Yeung, a Carlmont and Middle College alum.

Many people are also drawn to the program because of its flexibility, allowing students to spend less time on campus than a typical high school schedule.

“There’s significantly more classes for me to take. I can take classes online and in person, which will accommodate many of my extracurriculars,” said Cassie Gray Spight, a sophomore at Carlmont.

However, before joining the program, prospective students must go through an application process that includes three letters of recommendation, a writing sample, and an interview, amongst other forms.

“We are trying to get more and more students to attend, so I would just say apply and see what happens,” Redmond said.

Despite the process, many students are more concerned about the environmental change it presents.

“I think the most daunting part would be changing schools because you’re going to be with new people on a larger campus,” Gray Spight said.

Aside from the social aspect, taking college-level classes comes with more academic responsibility on students’ shoulders.

“You have to ask a professor for help, you can’t really sit around and have them come to you because they expect you to know what they’re doing,” Yeung said.

At the same time, the support offered by professors at Cañada is highlighted as an important resource for students, working as advisors in helping students plan out their future.

Many students gain a competitive edge when applying to college, having more than enough credits to qualify for university. By taking courses with extra rigor, they prove their dedication to prestigious institutions like UC Berkeley and Northwestern University.

“It’s definitely given me more confidence in my ability since I was keeping up with college students,” Yeung said. “I feel as though I learned how to get my own freedom, advocate for myself, and chase after what I wanted.”