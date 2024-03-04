The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Swiftly Speaking Ep. 2: Taylor Swift’s impact on the music industry

Reina Subramanian, Staff WriterMarch 4, 2024

Welcome to “Swiftly Speaking”, a podcast analyzing Taylor Swift’s impact on different aspects of our culture. In this episode, host Reina Subramanian covers Swift’s impact on the music industry. 

Taylor Swift has recently been rerecording all of her albums from her debut album, “Taylor Swift” to her 2017 album, “Reputation.” These rerecordings have been a massive success, with “Red (Taylor’s Version)” breaking the Spotify record for the most single-day streams by a female artist in 2021 and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” breaking that same record in 2023. 

With this immense success, these rerecordings will inevitably impact the music industry as a whole. Artists like the 2000s band, 98 Degrees, have credited Swift for motivating them to rerecord their old music. 

However, this has a downside. By rerecording her old music, Swift now owns the masters, not the label. By changing the guidelines in their contracts, labels are heavily discouraging new artists from following in Swift’s footsteps which, in turn, robs artists of the right to own their own music.
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Reina Subramanian, Staff Writer
Reina Subramanian (Class of 2026) is a sophomore at Carlmont High School and this is her first year as a staff writer for Scot Scoop. In her free time, she loves acting, listening to music, shopping, and Taylor Swift.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *