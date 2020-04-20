The Love Blog: Reality dating shows for you to binge

Many reality TV shows are about love and finding a significant other. Though they do not accurately portray love in its entirety, these shows are still fun to watch.

Reality TV.

It’s evident that it doesn’t truly portray how life works, but it’s still highly addicting and can consume a good chunk of your day.

Here on the “Is This Love?” team, we condemn reality dating shows for creating unrealistic expectations about love and finding a partner, but it’s still fun to watch them and invest yourself in all of the drama.

If you’re looking to spice up your days in quarantine, you’ve come to the right place. Here are four reality dating shows that will take you right out of your boredom.

Temptation Island

“Temptation Island” is a show about couples who want to put their relationship to the test. Host Mark Walberg takes four couples to Maui, Hawaii, and separates them into two villas: a boy villa and a girl villa.

At each villa, 12 singles of the opposite gender tempt the people in relationships. The couples virtually have no contact with each other and can only see what their partner is doing through tape recordings at the weekly bonfire.

This show will take you through so many ups and downs as the couples fight to stay loyal to one another.

Love Is Blind

“Love Is Blind” is a show on Netflix that just came out in February of 2020. Hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey set up an experiment to answer one question: “Is love blind?”

A group of single people comes to Atlanta, Georgia, in an attempt to find love. There’s one catch, though: they can’t see the person they are talking to.

People go on dates in pods, where they can hear the other person but not see them. After a couple of days, these people must decide whether or not they want to get married without ever seeing each other.

If they agree, they do eventually get to see each other and go on a honeymoon in Mexico. But after this, their relationship is put to the real test. They have to go back home, move into an apartment together, and face reality, all while trying to plan their wedding.

Finally, on their wedding day, they decide whether or not they want to get actually want to get married. Though breaking up with someone by saying “I don’t” at the altar is not ideal, this show is still packed with lots of drama that will keep you entertained for a long time.

90 Day Fiancé

“90 Day Fiancé” follows couples who have received or applied for a K-1 visa. A K-1 visa allows people who have partners in foreign countries to arrange for their marriage ceremony within 90 days.

This show highlights the struggles that a couple may face when they first meet each other in person and also the problems foreigners face when coming to the U.S. to marry their partner.

With seven seasons and a total of 79 episodes, this show is bound to keep you occupied.

Back with the Ex

“Back with the Ex” is an Australian reality TV show that follows four single people and their journey to reignite their love with one of their exes. These couples must fight to overcome past issues and eventually choose to stay together or split up.

Although this show only has one season and so far has shown no plans for having a second one, it still can entertain you when boredom strikes.

Our days may seem a little less bright due to COVID-19 and all of the shelter-in-place orders, but at least reality TV can keep us busy for the time being.