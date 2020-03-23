Is This Love? Episode 3: Bad ideas

Disclaimer: This episode contains spoilers for “A Walk to Remember,” “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?,” “500 Days of Summer,” “Titanic,” “The Notebook,” and “You.” Listener discretion is advised.

With the invention of streaming platforms such as Netflix and Hulu, a variety of entertainment options are now at our fingertips. It can be tempting to turn to movies for love advice, but is that really the best decision?

In the third episode of the Is This Love? Podcast, Sam, Anna, and Zachary explore how love is portrayed in Hollywood and the entertainment industry, and discuss how this depiction can have consequences in our daily lives.

