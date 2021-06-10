The role of breakfast has been false advertised

Aarya Mukherjee, Staff Writer
June 10, 2021

Breakfast has been marketed as the solution to all dietary problems for all ages since the early 20th century. Most of these claims are unsubstantiated sales tactics used to sell more food. Some of the largest breakfast manufactures in the world are committed to spreading the idea of breakfast being “the most important meal of the day.” In my opinion, this is false marketing.

