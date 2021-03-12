The Senior Scoop Ep. 11: Appreciating the assemblies
Under normal conditions, students and performers alike would be getting ready for the Heritage Fair, one of many annual events that ASB has to offer. In this episode of The Senior Scoop, join hosts Ava Richards and Mari Ramirez in a reminiscent discussion about assemblies, arguably one of the most fun forms of school spirit Carlmont has. Talking points include the power of these events, favorite assembly memories, and hopes for this year’s performances.
Music obtained from YouTube’s Audio Library
Enchantée feat. Mr. Stabalina by Slynk
Morpho Diana by Rachel K Collier
Music obtained from HookSounds
Presto Jazz by Bruno Freitas
