The STEMinist Ep. 4: A voice for the voiceless

In this episode, Allie Tremulis speaks with Melissa Shaw, a holistic veterinarian in Hawaii. Shaw discusses what holistic medicine means, along with why it is important for her to be an advocate for the animals.

Shaw also shares stories about her adventures caring for Hawaii’s wildlife and the positive impact she’s been able to make on their environment.



She comes across a variety of different animals and possesses numerous ways of treating each one. Shaw is an advocate for biogeometry, a lesser known science that works to harmonize the electromagnetic energies that surround a being to bring about harmonic peace to increase a person or animal’s health.

