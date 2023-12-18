The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

The STEMinist Ep. 4: A voice for the voiceless

Alessandra Tremulis, Podcast ProducerDecember 18, 2023

In this episode, Allie Tremulis speaks with Melissa Shaw, a holistic veterinarian in Hawaii. Shaw discusses what holistic medicine means, along with why it is important for her to be an advocate for the animals.

Shaw also shares stories about her adventures caring for Hawaii’s wildlife and the positive impact she’s been able to make on their environment.

She comes across a variety of different animals and possesses numerous ways of treating each one. Shaw is an advocate for biogeometry, a lesser known science that works to harmonize the electromagnetic energies that surround a being to bring about harmonic peace to increase a person or animal’s health.

Music is courtesy of Rachel Alcazar.
About the Contributor
Alessandra Tremulis, Scot Scoop Podcast Editor
Alessandra Tremulis is a current student at Carlmont High School, class of 2025. Tremulis is interested in STEM and education. Her interest in journalism comes from wanting a deeper understanding of important topics and events. She is also a member of Carlmont's Varsity Dance Team which has been the best way to sustain her long-time passion for dance.
