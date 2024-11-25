Thursday Night Lights illuminates San Carlos small businesses with holiday spirit

Madilyn Shoop-Gardner A group of carolers sing to a family along the street. “The carolers add to the magic of shopping during ‘Thursday Night Lights,'” said event attendee Kate Elliott. “Normally, I shop online, but experiencing this sense of community and meeting the faces behind these small businesses makes me want to support them more.”

As the holiday season settles over San Carlos, the downtown streets transform into a festive haven under the glow of Thursday Night Lights, an initiative designed to support local businesses during their busiest and most critical time of the year.

Thursday Night Lights features extended store hours, festive decor, and live entertainment on Laurel Street and San Carlos Avenue every Thursday from Nov. 21 through Dec. 19.

“Thursday Night Lights was created to help our small businesses during the holiday season,” said Amy Buckmaster, president of the San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce and co-founder of the event. “These hardworking retailers and restaurants are the backbone of our economy, and we must support them to keep our community strong and connected.”

For small-business owners like Gayle Sellis, who has run Bloomingayle’s, a downtown San Carlos antique store, for more than a decade, the event provides a valuable opportunity to attract more customers during the peak shopping weeks of the season.

“Thursday Night Lights reminds us of how much the city and its people care about our survival,” Sellis said. “It brings back the joy of shopping small in person, creating connections that are increasingly rare in today’s retail world.”

These connections are vital not just for the community’s spirit but also for its economy. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, small businesses contribute 44% of U.S. economic activity and employ nearly half of the private workforce.

“The bulk of our annual revenue comes from holiday sales,” said Emily Myritzis, owner of Unseen Clothing and Things, a Laurel Street small business. “It’s what keeps us afloat during the slower first and second quarters.”

Emerging from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Carlos small businesses have leaned on their community ties more than ever. According to Myritzis, shoppers have shifted priorities, increasingly favoring unique, locally made products over mass-produced goods.

For residents like Nandini Venkatesh, Thursday Night Lights offers more than just small-business shopping; it’s an opportunity to celebrate the town.

“This event has become a tradition in my family,” Venkatesh said. “It’s a great way to connect with neighbors and support local businesses. The festive atmosphere and the chance to meet shop owners make it feel more like a celebration than a shopping trip.”

According to the American Express Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, approximately 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays within the local economy. This happens because small businesses typically reinvest their earnings locally by sourcing products or services from nearby suppliers and paying wages to local employees.

The importance of shopping small extends beyond those directly involved in Thursday Night Lights. Jennifer Luo, a Carlmont High School senior and founder of the hoodie brand Healing Steps Co., views the season as an opportunity to showcase the unique value of small enterprises.

“The holiday season will boost sales as local businesses offer unique gifts that make for perfect Christmas presents,” Luo said. “It’s a great time to highlight what makes small businesses special.”

The event not only provides a vital boost to small businesses but also taps into a broader shift in consumer behavior, according to Buckmaster. In an era dominated by digital interactions, there is a growing demand for authentic, personal connections. Events like Thursday Night Lights create space for people to connect with the stories and faces behind the locally made products they choose to support.

“Our small businesses do more than drive our economy,” Buckmaster said. “They create the heart and soul of our neighborhoods. By shopping locally, we ensure their continued success and preserve what makes our communities unique. I cannot stress enough the importance of shopping and eating local.”