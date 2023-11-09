VOICES and Samaritan House unite to organize holiday food drive

Jessica Li Sam Dechaine donates food at the Barrett Community Center location. “Donating is such an excellent way to give back to the community,” Dechaine said.

The Volunteers, Outreach, Involvement, Community Events, and Services (VOICES) team and Samaritan House have partnered up to organize their holiday food drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 1.

The VOICES is a volunteer program administered by the Belmont Parks and Recreation Department, consisting of high school students from Belmont and San Carlos. The program is led by Danielle Giuliacci, the Recreation Coordinator for the Youth and Teen Division. They engage in coastal clean-ups, community workshops, and donation drives across the Bay Area.

“We organize a bunch of different volunteer events about once a month,” Sophie Hoek, a VOICES member, said.

In addition to the VOICES’ contributions to the drive, Samaritan House plays a vital role in providing support for this event. Samaritan House is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting individuals in need, offering services like community clinics, emergency shelters, and food and financial empowerment programs.

While Samaritan House is consistently active during the holiday season, this is the first time the VOICES has collaborated with them for a joint holiday food drive. The VOICES handles the promotional aspects, while Samaritan House receives and distributes donations to community members in need.

“We’re just really spreading the word to the community that we’re accepting donations throughout the entire month of November,” Giuliacci said.

There are two designated drop-off locations for donations: one at the Park and Recreation Office and the other at the Hideout within the Barrett Community Center. Both locations are open on the weekdays in the afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m., with the Park and Recreation Office also open in the morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The food drive accepts a wide range of items, including canned and dry foods, proteins, and beverages. Food plays a pivotal role in holiday celebrations, but many families experience food insecurity during these festive times, underscoring the significance of the holiday food drive for the community.

“There are so many people that need food but can’t afford it, especially with inflation and the price of goods going up,” Jenny Knopf, the director of Volunteer Engagement and Children’s and Seasonal Services at Samaritan House, said.

Food drives offer more than just support for those in need, they also nurture the community.

Sam Dechaine, a Carlmont senior who contributed to the drive, said, “Things like food drives are super important in our community, and I feel very inspired to see people supporting each other like this.”

The holidays are synonymous with love, joy, and camaraderie, and the food drive embodies all of these values.

“Everyone deserves to celebrate and participate in the holiday spirit,” Knopf said.