Zoppé performers exhibit exquisite artistry in circus extravaganza

Daniela Cuadros An acrobatics artist gracefully balances on a cello as they look out into the audience. The two hour performance included various acrobatic performances featuring lyra and balancing tricks.

Spectators of all ages and genders crossed the bridge into a world of acrobatic artistry and tricks at the famous Redwood City circus extravaganza on Nov. 5.

Zoppé Circus raised their tent again along Middlefield Road, bringing families from all corners of Redwood City and beyond together for two hours of fun.

For the last 180 years, Zoppé Circus has continued to create magic for children and adults alike.

The colorful tent stands out among its dull surroundings, summoning community members of all ages. Many families in and around Redwood City look forward to the Zoppé Circus that annually comes during October and November.

For many families, the circus has become a tradition. Attendees look forward to the coming of this circus and its memorable performers and performances every year. Middle-schooler Alysa Petrov, along with her family, started coming five years ago.

“We come every year because everyone loves it,” Petrov said.

Although the circus comes every year, it’s always a different experience. A new theme explored annually brings unique tricks and characters to town.

The cast and circus embodied their Italian origins with this year’s Carnavale di Venezia theme. The Venetian-styled event featured masquerade masks and elaborate costumes.

The cast members of the Zoppé Circus feature diverse ages and backgrounds. The cast rotates yearly, with many members returning to full-time jobs in the off-season or leaving the production altogether. But for others, the circus is home. Giovanni Zoppé has led the circus as the clown since the passing of his father.

“The cast and the tricks may change, but it’s always the same clown,” Petrov said.

Zoppé, who plays the role of Nino the clown, one of the founder’s descendants, plays a role in keeping the Zoppé name going. Even as a kid, Zoppé embraced his role in his family business, inspired by his father and past generations of Zoppé.

“I’ve been doing this for my entire life; it has passed on for seven generations,” Zoppé said.

Napoline Zoppé ran away to Venice, Italy, in 1842 and never looked back. He founded the lively circus that has been passed down from generation to generation. The foundational familial integrity has kept the business going for almost two centuries. Giovanni’s father came to the US to participate in The Greatest Show on Earth, bringing his circus.

In recent years, renowned circus companies such as the Barnum & Bailey Circus have shut down. The intimacy and vibrancy of the Zoppé Circus have persisted through the constant changes. In the most recent performance on Sunday, Nov. 5, the afternoon show sold out its 500 seats minutes before welcoming attendees.

The intimacy and instituted familial integrity have spread to various cast members, such as German Rodogell, who has only ever known the ring. Rodogell continues to pass this tradition to his children.

“Right now, I’m teaching my daughter contortion and tumbling, and my son was on the bike,” Rodogell said.

Although Rodogell’s daughter is approaching elementary age, she’s passionate about learning new tricks and passing on the tradition instilled within her family.

Unlike Rodogell, 13-year-old Audrey Prince may not have grown up in the circus, but during the last five years, it has become her traveling home. Prince has learned the tricks of the circus, joined by the rest of her family.

“My main event this year is lyra, which is an aerial art, and I do a duet with my sister,” Prince said.

Towns in Colorado, Utah, California, and Arizona host the cast tours on the road from August to January.

This year, the Zoppé group will have been in downtown Redwood City from Oct. 13- Nov. 27, longer than any other city they tour.

“In Redwood City, the audience is consistent, but sometimes it’s not as good in other locations,” Prince said.

The Zoppé group will continue to travel and spread their show magic for the rest of the season until they return next year with a new theme and unique acts and cast members.

“I’ve done this my whole life, and I plan to do this for many generations to come,” Zoppé said.