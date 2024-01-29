African American music breaks free from underrepresentation

Matthew Law LaDoris Cordell thanks the audience and congratulates the musicians after ending the program with an arrangement of “What’s Going On, by Renoldo Benson, Al Cleveland, and Marvin Gaye.

The African American Composer Initiative (AACI) performed its 13th annual concert as a fundraiser for the Eastside College Preparatory School just days before the beginning of Black History Month.

The AACI concert included all songs and arrangements by African American composers from the past and present.

The AACI is a non-profit organization comprising a handful of talented musicians residing in the Bay Area and featuring special guests from New York.



“It’s a large group of talented musicians with diverse backgrounds, some from more of a classical background and some jazz background, and celebrating the music of African American composers,” said Jansen Verplank, a development coordinator and music teacher at Eastside College Preparatory School.

The non-profit organization aims to raise awareness within the community about underrepresented African American composers and musicians with exciting backgrounds.

“There is a long history of wonderful African American composers up to contemporary composers who are writing new things specifically for this group,” Verplank said.

One of the lead organizers for the AACI is LaDoris Cordell, who works with numerous venues to spread impact.



“LaDoris Cordell is one of the organizers of these concerts since the beginning of 2010,” Verplank said. “She always provides a thoughtful and informative narration throughout the concert, telling about the biographies of some composers and the stories behind some of the songs.”

The Bay Area has a rich history of African American music as the minority population surged over time.

“One of the reasons they decided to start having these concerts in East Palo Alto is the city’s history as an important historical center in the Bay Area,” Verplank said.



In the few days leading up to the concert, the AACI personally worked with the music program at the school and gave them an educational experience.

“I get to bring my music students over to listen to them, and they’ve also provided educational materials for me to share with my students,” Verplank said. “They get to experience this music firsthand.”

As a 100% minority enrollment school, according to U.S. News, the foundation of music education at the school includes representation and inclusivity in the arts.

“I think it’s important to celebrate the cultures and the family backgrounds of all of my students when they are exploring creative arts,” Verplank said. “I also think finding a personal connection to your art-making is the most important thing.”

According to Verplank, donations completely fund the school as it serves low-income families in the East Palo Alto area.

“Eastside College Preparatory School is private but is completely funded through donations and serves low-income families,” Verplank said. “It also does not charge tuition.”

The music education program helps inspire and support many talented musicians at the school, such as junior Ula Pineda.

“Our program at Eastside helps us connect with each other from different cultures,” Pineda said. “It’s really helpful to put everything you are into the music.”

In addition, AACI musicians make it their goal to continue to inspire young musicians everywhere they go.

“I love playing music with wonderful people, and I love playing music for a good cause,” said trumpeter John Worley. “I love playing music because it adds something to the world.”

Gallery • 1 Photos Matthew Law From left to right, Valerie Capers, John Robinson, Tod Dickow, and John Worley bow after performing an arrangement of “Sister Sadie” by Horace Silver. “Horace Silver was one of my influences when I was growing up,” Worley said.

Furthermore, Worley supports talented musicians regardless of their income status, as several of his minority musicians face financial difficulties.

“I am the jazz trumpet teacher at Stanford, and there have been times in the past when people didn’t have enough money,” Worley said. “So, I would pay for their lessons or give them free lessons.”

Nonetheless, Eastside College Preparatory School and AACI continue to be more inclusive and facilitate the growth of aspiring musicians despite their economic setbacks.

“I think it’s important to have diverse musical presentations whenever possible, as part of a larger goal of having a world where we celebrate each other’s differences rather than trying to stick with what we’re comfortable with,” Verplank said.

The Bay Area has immense diversity and rich African American culture that organizations like AACI strive to support.

“As time goes forward, and times change, music changes,” Pineda said. “It ages with us, so that is what we can still push for.”