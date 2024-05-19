The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Pro-Palestine Encampments emerge at local universities

Franklin Kuo, Staff WriterMay 19, 2024

Pro Palestine Student Encampments and demonstrations have erupted at colleges across the United States, protesting against the inhuman treatment faced by students the Palestinian people. One of the main goals of the students is for colleges divest from Israel-linked companies, and other goals include getting the United States government to stop aiding Israel in the conflict.

Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Franklin Kuo
Franklin Kuo, Staff Writer
Franklin Kuo (class of 2025) is in his second year in the journalism program. In his free time, you can find him playing basketball, watching sports, or listening to music. Twitter: @FranklinKuo2
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *