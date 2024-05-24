Kaylee Kim, a junior at Carlmont high school, is what many consider a prodigy of soccer. Through hard work and sacrifice, she earned an offer from both Duke university and Dartmouth university, and announced her commitment this past year.
Inside the Life of Duke Commit Kaylee Kim
Franklin Kuo, Staff Writer • May 24, 2024
About the Contributors
Franklin Kuo, Staff Writer
Franklin Kuo (class of 2025) is in his second year in the journalism program. In his free time, you can find him playing basketball, watching sports, or listening to music. Twitter: @FranklinKuo2
Alyssa Bish, Photo Editor
Alyssa Bish (Class of 2025) is a current photojournalist and editor for Scot Scoop. This is her second year in the journalism program and she is super excited to continue taking pictures for this award-winning program. In her spare time, you can find Alyssa on the field playing soccer on either her club team or the Carlmont varsity team. View her journalism website here: Alyssa Bish Photojournalism