The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Carlmont choir spreads a sense of community with PB and Jams concert

Erick Cheng, Staff WriterMay 20, 2024

The Carlmont Choir presents its spring concert titled “PB and Jams,” where the students perform a set list of songs. The choir concerts are a way for students in the program to showcase their talents and work while also promoting the choir community within Carlmont. In the choir concerts, all the groups sing, including the Singing Scots, Highlanders, Concert Choir, Treble Clef, Chamber Choir, and many individual a cappella groups. 

Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Erick Cheng
Erick Cheng, Staff Writer
Erick Cheng (Class of 2026) is a current first-year staff writer for Scot Scoop. He enjoys playing drums, indulging in portrait and landscape photography, videography, and playing tennis with friends.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *