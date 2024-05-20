Carlmont choir spreads a sense of community with PB and Jams concert

The Carlmont Choir presents its spring concert titled “PB and Jams,” where the students perform a set list of songs. The choir concerts are a way for students in the program to showcase their talents and work while also promoting the choir community within Carlmont. In the choir concerts, all the groups sing, including the Singing Scots, Highlanders, Concert Choir, Treble Clef, Chamber Choir, and many individual a cappella groups.