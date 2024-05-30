Music program inequity persists in the BRSSD district

In the Belmont-Redwood Shores District (BRSSD), middle schools that feed into Carlmont, such as Ralston, Nesbit, and Sandpiper, vary in their quality of music education for students. While Ralston Middle School is able to provide a robust music program that allows its students to reach their full potential, the smaller schools of Nesbit and Sandpiper don’t prepare students nearly as much for advancing in their musical careers. This deep disparity in the BRSSD district is a concern that many members of the community share.