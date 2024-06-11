Carlmont faculty ends the year on a high note

Two of Carlmont’s own faculty, Don Newt, a campus security guard, and Thomas Marin, a campus floating substitute, share more than just their place of work: They also share a passion for music. Newt and Marin found each other’s complimentary musical talents perfect for a band in which they started at a school they met at in the district.

Their band, Green Street Brothers, has allowed them to express their musical talents as well as develop a lasting, close friendship throughout the years.

Green Street Brothers covers a variety of genres including funk, blues, gospel, RnB, and jazz. Newt and Marin share an exclusive pre-release of their new song, “Standing Up,” before it’s release later this year with a new album. To listen to more of their music, you can find them on every streaming service, including Spotify.