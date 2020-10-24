Can antibiotics, disinfectants, and supplements cure COVID-19?

Despite warnings from health officials, some are exploring the effects of antibiotics, disinfectants, and supplements on COVID-19.

Belief: Antibiotics, disinfectants, and supplements can treat COVID-19.

Reality: There is no evidence to suggest that any of the substances listed above can effectively treat or prevent COVID-19.

The main purpose of an antibiotic is to slow or stop a bacterial infection. Since a virus causes COVID-19, antibiotics are not recommended as a course of treatment.

However, patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may be given antibiotics to fight possible bacterial infections that develop later, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), disinfectants are helpful in killing the virus that carries COVID-19. Researchers advise people to regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

However, they strongly discourage the consumption or injection of disinfectants, such as bleach or other household cleaners. Lysol and Clorox, the leading manufacturers of household cleaners, have warned consumers against consuming bleach and other similar products.

As for vitamin and mineral supplements, they have not been proven to cure COVID-19. Appropriate usage of supplements can help promote the immune system. However, according to WHO, there is no official treatment plan for COVID-19 that includes micronutrient supplements. WHO is currently in the process of developing and testing COVID-19 treatments.

Currently, health officials do not believe that antibiotics, disinfectants, and supplements are effective as the main course of treatment for COVID-19.