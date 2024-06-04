The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Controlling concerts

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterJune 4, 2024
Ticketmaster has long been loathed by many concert attendees and musicians like Taylor Swift because of its poor customer service and high prices.  The US Department of Justice sued Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, for violating antitrust laws. The lawsuit attempts to break the bond between the child and its parent company to end Live Nation’s monopoly on the live events industry.  Currently, Live Nation controls 80% of the tickets sold for big-scale concert venues. Although there is a long road ahead, this trial must succeed to allow fans to continue enjoying the concert experience. (Keira Sarmiento)
