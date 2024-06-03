The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Crime scene clean-up

Skylin Lui, Staff WriterJune 3, 2024
Unknown to many, the police and EMT workers do not clean up the scene after the deceased body has been removed. So what is to be done with the bloody aftermath? Often, it’s left to the deceased’s friends, family, or neighbors. However, this is incredibly traumatic and increases the chances of disease and infection. Under a new protocol in Philadelphia, biohazard professionals are hired to reach the scene after the crime. With Philadelphia being one of the first cities to implement this, hopefully, more cities continue to take responsibility for the aftermath of crime scenes. (Skylin Lui)
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Skylin Lui
Skylin Lui, Staff Writer
Skylin Lui (Class of 2026) is the sophomore class president at Carlmont. This is her first year covering for ScotScoop. She looks forward to covering campus and being a staff writer. Outside school, she enjoys art, hanging out with friends, and baking.  
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *