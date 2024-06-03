The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Cartoon: Drake and Kendrick’s rap battle

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterJune 3, 2024
The decade-long conflict between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has peaked in the last few months.  As with many of history’s past rap battles, women have been drawn into the fire, concerning some experts about the dangers this may pose. With the recent release of Lamar’s song “Not Like Us,” fans have decided to join his side, allowing Lamar to emerge as the current winner. It certainly doesn’t help that one of Drake’s now-removed diss tracks, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” had been shown in court due to its use of AI to bring back legendary rapper Tupac Shakur from the dead. In the midst of an insensitive fight between two grown men, based on unproven claims, threatening the safety of women, it seems the only thing that can keep this beef dragging on is the new music behind the grotesque lyrics– a smart move for artists seeking to gain new listeners. (Keira Sarmiento)
