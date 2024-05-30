Cartoon: Virus flies in
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer • May 30, 2024
Navigate Left
-
CartoonsCartoon: Wearing off fashion
-
CartoonsCartoons: Potential bombs
-
CartoonsCartoon: Climate change cooks up migraines
-
CartoonsCartoon: The descent of airline food
-
CartoonsCartoon: Lights out nights out
-
CartoonsCartoon: Rising tensions
-
CartoonsCartoon: When the sun don't shine
-
CartoonsCartoon: Bruins bashed
-
CartoonsCartoon: A gateway to global connections
-
CartoonsCartoon: The Disney decline
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (Class of 2026) is a staff writer covering sports for Scot Scoop. She loves playing softball, acting, taking pictures, and playing video games in her free time. Some of her other interests include watching sports and (rarely) drawing. During weekends, she can be found playing tournaments with her team in various parts of California.