Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Virus flies in

Grace Stiefel, Staff WriterMay 30, 2024
In recent years, avian influenza, or H5N1, has evolved into a growing crisis in the U.S., as the infection has slaughtered approximately 92.34 million birds since 2022. H5N1 has spread to other farm animals as well, specifically cattle. The circumstances are troubling enough; however, a few cases have also been documented in humans. Though the spread of avian influenza is not traced to human transmission and is a low-risk condition, uneasiness about the future of H5N1 has started to develop. More severe precautions should be taken to prevent the likelihood of another pandemic and to reduce the damage and spread of H5N1 in birds and other important livestock. (Grace Stiefel)
About the Contributor
Grace Stiefel
Grace Stiefel, Staff Writer
Grace Stiefel (Class of 2026) is a staff writer covering sports for Scot Scoop. She loves playing softball, acting, taking pictures, and playing video games in her free time. Some of her other interests include watching sports and (rarely) drawing. During weekends, she can be found playing tournaments with her team in various parts of California.    
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
