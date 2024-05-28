The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News
The student news site of Carlmont High School in Belmont, California.

Scot Scoop News

Cartoon: Wearing off fashion

Keira Sarmiento, Staff WriterMay 28, 2024
The theme for this year’s Met Gala was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” with the dress code of “The Garden of Time,” based on J.G. Ballard’s short story. The Metropolitan Museum of Art stated that the theme reflects clothes that utilize the five senses, which are so fragile they cannot be worn again. The dress code references nature, which many celebrities, such as co-host Zendaya, beautifully captured in their looks. While the event brought forth many unique looks, it is ironic how the theme is “one-time use.” At the same time, the dress code is nature, a topic related to sustainability, a juxtaposition to the nature of the Met Gala. To truly respect the theme and pay a true ode to nature, it would have been wise for the Met Gala to incorporate reusable, eco-friendly fashion. (Keira Sarmiento)
Print this Story
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
About the Contributor
Keira Sarmiento
Keira Sarmiento, Staff Writer
Keira Sarmiento (Class of 2026) enjoys music, art, animation, animals, and spending time with her family. She is excited to write about culture for Scot Scoop and learn more about the world of journalism. Outside of journalism, she spends most of her time laughing with her two sisters and eating good food.
Carlmont High School
1400 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
Scot Scoop News • © 2024 All content is property of Carlmont High School Journalism • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

We invite comments and responses to our content. Comments that are deemed appropriate and relevant will be published.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *