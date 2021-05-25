Editorial: An ode to high school

High school is more about the academics, but also the social skills you learn along the way.

As AP testing nears its final weeks and graduation is just around the corner, it’s impossible not to reflect on what high school truly means. There’s, of course, the dictionary definition: a period of secondary education that leads into college.

However, when you think about your time thus far at Carlmont, do you picture the AP classes you did or didn’t take, the stress of finals season, and cramming in studying for tests minutes before the class period begins? Or do you remember crossing the crest of the hill as you walk to the campus with your friends, nursing your sore ankles during homecoming after dancing for hours, and all the eye-opening conversations you had with your teachers?

I’m willing to bet that it’s the latter.

The truth is that the most valuable part of high school is the social skills that you develop as you prepare for adulthood as you meet new people, learn how to collaborate with them, and process through the trials and tribulations of your everyday life.

You’ve heard it a thousand times before from seniors, who listened to the same sentiment expressed to them when they were freshmen asking, “What does it take to succeed in high school?” Try new things. Branch out of your comfort zone. Develop a healthy balance between your academics and your social responsibilities.

These are the last four years of your childhood, so make the mistakes that you can now and learn from them for the future. Walk into college knowing that you did everything you wanted to in high school.

Above all, don’t let the fear of messing up or embarrassing yourself hold you back from doing what you love. We’ve all been there; it’s better to fail and pick yourself back up for the future than it is to regret never having done it in the first place.

High school should not only be about sifting through flashcards, hoping to get an A on your next test. It’s the journey, not the destination, that holds the most significance.

Every day is a new opportunity, so why let it pass you by? The same goes for high school, no matter how challenging it may seem.

*This editorial reflects the views of the Scot Scoop editorial board and was written by Zachary Khouri.