Firefighters overcome heated adversity of wildfires

Preston Kwok, Segment Producer|September 25, 2020

Preston Kwok

With many wildfires spreading throughout California, the demand for firefighters has been excessive. Their jobs are challenging due to many safety factors the they must adhere to. However, these predicaments give each one of them a unique story to tell.

