Family and friends come together for Celebrate the Music Festival
Non-profit public school organization School Force hosted the 19th annual Celebrate the Music festival earlier this month. Family and friends gathered to watch local music groups, aspiring musicians, and electrifying band perform all throughout the day. Some of the bands performing were the UC Davis, Stanford, and Carlmont pep bands. The event also included games to entertain children and exceptional food trucks. Overall the festival brought people together to enjoy fantastic music, food, and games.