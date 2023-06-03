The Belmont Library: Fostering innovation and opportunity

The Belmont Library has long been a popular location to students not only due to its close proximity to Carlmont High School but also because of its efforts to adapt to the changing world of technology and innovation. To attract a new generation of library patrons, the Belmont Library and its sister branches in the San Mateo County Libraries system offer numerous educational programs and workshops within their makerspaces. These new opportunities allow some students, such as junior Christopher Xu, to grow their areas of passion.