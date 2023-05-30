Hometown Days unites the community
Hometown Days is an annual family-oriented event hosted by the San Carlos Parks and Recreation team. There are an endless amount of activities such as parades, a fun run, and a pancake breakfast. The attendees can buy a wide variety of refreshments and food from various booths and also shop from many small businesses. There’s at least one activity that would pique someone’s interest and the community truly comes together on the weekend of Hometown Days.
Twitter: Annabelchiaa