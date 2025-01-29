Game on: Parcade brings family fun to Redwood City

Caitlin Stehr A young boy plays a racing simulator at Redwood City’s pop-up arcade, the Parcade.

Part of Red Morton Park Armory in Redwood City was transformed into the Parcade, a vibrant pop-up arcade, bringing excitement to the winter season with classic games and a retro atmosphere.

Redwood City returned the Parcade on Nov. 22 through Jan. 26 this year. This pop-up arcade included various arcade games, including Mario Kart, Skee Ball, claw machines, a temporary inflatable zone, a mini golf course, and more for friends and family to enjoy.

The game prices range from $0.50 to $1 through a credit system loaded onto a custom Redwood City Parcade card.

“I loved coming here with my friends to hang out and play. Especially because I usually win,” said 8-year-old Liam Hayes.

From November to January, Hayes has been to the Parcade 11 times, occasionally with his sister, Emily Hayes, or friends from school.

“I like it when my sister brings me here because she’s really good at the claw machine and always wins me toys,” Hayes said.

This winter season was Hayes’s first time at the Parcade, but he is eager to return for the next pop-up.

“I really like all the games here; I can’t wait for when they come back,” Hayes said.

Many families have come to the Parcade to spend time with their loved ones, enjoying the nostalgia of classic games.

“This is our first time at the arcade, and we’ve really enjoyed it. Especially the kiddos; both of my kids have loved trying out the different games. I will definitely bring them back next time,” said Peter Reed, a dad of two.

Not only is the Parcade an excellent way for kids to experience new games, but it is also a throwback for parents.

“We came mostly for the kids to have some fun, but I’ve definitely had some fun of my own here. It was super fun to play a couple of the games I had played when I was younger,” Reed said.

The Parcade allows family and friends to let off some steam and competitive energy.

“This was a great way for my kids to release some of their never-ending energy,” Reed said.

Sophia Davis, a 12-year-old, is also new to the Parcade this year and has enjoyed spending time with her friends playing the arcade games.

“It’s fun to come here with friends; I like the vibe of this place,” Davis said.

Mario Kart is among Davis’s favorite games at the Parcade. Mario Kart was released on Aug. 27, 1992, for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. This arcade game includes a go-cart-style racing simulator completed with a wheel, controller, and gas and brake pedals. Some key features are the recognizable characters to choose from along with the unique ‘power-ups.’

According to The Video Games Chronicle, the original game included eight characters, two players, and 20 race tracks. Mario Kart 8 currently features 36 playable characters and 98 race tracks and can be played with up to 12 players via the online multiplayer function.

“Mario Kart is by far my favorite game here. I really like the steering wheel; it is extra fun with play friends,” Davis said. “I like that the races are not too long and that there are so many different characters and tracks to pick from.”

Overall, Davis has greatly enjoyed her time at the Parcade, being able to try new games and bond with friends.

“It is such a fun experience; I think everyone should come here with their friends,” Davis said.