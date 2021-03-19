Gen Z Ep. 2: Online learning

Gen Z has been dealing with the difficulties that come with going to school during a global pandemic. Learning new concepts and subjects in an unfamiliar environment coupled with increased amounts of pressure from teachers and parents has certainly created a one-of-a-kind schooling experience. In this second episode of Gen Z, host Jenica Su and guest Sarah Nguy, a sophomore, talk about how online learning is not as easy as it looks and how it sets us apart from other generations.

Music Attributions:

Bread prod. by lukrembo