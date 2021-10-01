Hailey North: Balancing business and high school
Balancing a job and high school can be tough, when that job is running your own photography business the task gets even more difficult. Student Hailey North has been able to juggle these responsibilities by staying organized and focused. In a matter of months, North’s business took off, she went from photos of family and friends to photographing weddings and portraits all over the Bay Area.
Twitter: @MattioliSophia
