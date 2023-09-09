In Photos: Scots revive spirits for whiteout game

Gallery • 10 Photos Inaaya Omer During the first quarter, junior defensive back Keoki Firenze intercepted the ball. He celebrated with his team on the field after making the play. His coach high-fives him as he walks to the bench.

Carlmont’s varsity football team lost 26-12 against the Half Moon Bay Cougars on Thursday night.

After the Cougars’ touchdown in the first quarter, the Scots were able to tie the game through an interception that led to their first touchdown. In the second quarter, the Cougars, led by junior quarterback Dusty Dimas, scored two more touchdowns.

The Scots, now 0-3 in the season, are determined to grow as a team and improve as the season progresses.

Despite the game taking place on a school night, groups including ASB, drumline, cheer team, and dance team all showed their support by hyping up the crowd and channeling school spirit. With the participation of the students in Screamin’ Scots, ASB intends to create a fun and positive environment for the Carlmont community.