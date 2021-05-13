India battles enormous COVID-19 crisis

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has only just begun in April. However, cases and deaths in the country have been rising rapidly and breaking records. Hospitals are running low on oxygen tanks, hospital beds, and other medical equipment. Families are being forced to cremate their deceased loved ones in their backyards, and hospitals are being pushed to turn some patients away due to reaching capacity. To help India in its time of need, there are several resources linked below:

International Association for Human Values

#IndiaAgainstCoronaVirus

UNICEF responding to COVID-19 in India

Khalsa Aid need your help you save lives,they need your help

Thumbnail image credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters