New York’s advances are not indicative of the United States’ COVID-19 status

According to the New York Times, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that the cases of COVID-19 in New York have flattened out. However, he acknowledged that New York was not ready to reopen.

“Reopening is both an economic question and a public health question,” Cuomo said.

According to CNBC, on April 11, the U.S. passed Italy as the country with the most deaths from COVID-19. Since Friday, the U.S. has reported over 500,000 cases, while deaths passed 20,000. Globally, there have been over 1,765,000 reported cases and 108,167 deaths.

“The number of hospitalizations appears to have hit an apex, and the apex appears to be a plateau,” Cuomo said.

As of Saturday, New York has a minimum of 174,400 cases, and deaths from the virus have passed 6,300. The U.S. has around 18% of the global deaths, and New York makes up about 31.5% of the U.S.’s deaths.

Despite New York’s plateauing cases, since the beginning of April, the US’s cases have increased by over 300,000, and the deaths have increased from around 4,984 to the current 20,000.

“We don’t know if there’s going to be a second wave or not,” Cuomo said.