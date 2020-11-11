No Camping Ep. 6: Toxicity in gaming

Trigger warning: This podcast contains mentions of suicide.

Toxicity has always been a huge problem in gaming. And with the recent events regarding the suicide of popular streamer Reckful, and the growth in social reform movements, toxicity is becoming a more prominent topic that game developers are looking more closely into. Join hosts Sean Liuli and David Su as they explore the different types of toxicity that are prevalent in the gaming community, and the steps that developers and content creators are taking to try and combat it.

