No Camping Ep. 4: Working in the esports industry

Esports is currently one of the largest growing industries in the world. But contrary to what most people think, the industry is more than just the players. Join hosts Sean Liuli and David Su as they interview Benny Sun, a high school student just beginning to build a career in the industry, to learn more about the ins and outs of what goes on behind the scenes.

