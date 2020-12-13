Oddballs Ep. 7: Doug the demon

Ruya Yaman, Podcast Producer|December 13, 2020

Some may refer to Doug “Demon” Thompson as a real-life Icarus – he’s constantly pushing his body to its extremes while literally playing with fire in his performances. Aiming to set endless new records with his superhuman skills, Doug tours with his wife in their self-established “Circus of Hell,” showcasing his performances to the world.

 

Music attributions:

Artist: Bruno Freitas

https://www.hooksounds.com/

Title: Relaxing Jazz

