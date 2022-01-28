Omicron: New York City vs. the Bay Area

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has swept across the US the past few weeks, changing the Covid-19 restrictions across the country. According to the CDC, there were a total of 139,315 cases on the 1st of December and exactly a month later on January 1st, 2022 the new case count had increased to 161,060. Different areas of the country have had varying experiences with the handling of Omicron such as New York City and the Bay Area. While the same threat of Omicron is present, these two specific communities are handling the crisis in different ways.