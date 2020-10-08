Our Footprint Ep. 3: Shopping green

Fast fashion is the world’s second-largest polluter. Every year, hundreds of thousands of clothes are thrown in landfills to be decomposed into waste. But, just as fast as fashion trends come and go, nonrenewable resources are also being drained. The importance of consumer awareness seems more evident than ever as large corporations continue to use unsustainable practices, and the time for consumers to act is now.

Follow guest speaker, Carolina Obregón, on Instagram @carro.obregon.

Music: “Sweet Memories” produced by wavytrbl