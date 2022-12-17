Poll: What are you most excited for during winter break?

December 17, 2022

Carlmonts+winter+break+begins+Dec.+23%2C+two+days+before+Christmas.+Students+will+be+returning+to+school+Jan.+10th.+

Sophia Schreiber

Carlmont’s winter break begins Dec. 23, two days before Christmas. Students will be returning to school Jan. 10th.

What are you most excited for during winter break?

Loading...

Sorry, there was an error loading this poll.